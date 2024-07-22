Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $971.01

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $971.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,474.73 or 0.99961325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00073132 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00193615 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $680.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.