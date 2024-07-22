Robert B. Kaminski Sells 3,000 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $146,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 78,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

