Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.18 and last traded at $74.18. 48,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 561,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Root Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Root had a negative net margin of 17.61% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Root

In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $75,767.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $805,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Root

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

