Royal Bank of Canada Raises Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target to $28.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after buying an additional 432,091 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after buying an additional 590,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,363,000 after buying an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

