Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $172.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

