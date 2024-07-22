Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock Position Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $172.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.06.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
