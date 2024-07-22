Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 200.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,664,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,861,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,736,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 23,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.75.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.44. 255,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,058. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.