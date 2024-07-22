Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,302 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Sapiens International worth $30,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 95,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

