Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,870 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 89,397 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,584,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,202,000 after buying an additional 152,141 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,084,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,484,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,901,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 522,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,647. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.