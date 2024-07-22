Scotiabank Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $159.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $140.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.17.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.9 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of EXR opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $171.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.