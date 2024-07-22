Seagate Technology (STX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 guidance at $0.50-0.90 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.28. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.56 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

