SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Up 5.7%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.91. 317,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 788,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
SelectQuote Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SelectQuote
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SelectQuote
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.