SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Up 5.7%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.91. 317,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 788,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

SelectQuote Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $92,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SelectQuote by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

