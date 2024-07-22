Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $139,726.30 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $139,726.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,122.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $138,887.35.

On Friday, July 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $147,786.80.

On Friday, June 14th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $131,090.05.

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $143,049.20.

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $113,719.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $9,105.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 26th, Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $19,587.45.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,735. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $482.74 million and a PE ratio of 36.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEZL shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Sezzle at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

