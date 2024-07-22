Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.13 and last traded at $62.24. 2,512,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,059,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Shopify Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

