Siacoin Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $298.29 million and approximately $31.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,315.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.28 or 0.00579868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00107710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00036748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.00239163 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00047197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00068107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

