Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $297.45 million and $26.17 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,404.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00587469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00106633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00034902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.33 or 0.00239440 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00067700 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

