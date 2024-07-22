Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 145.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock traded up $3.29 on Monday, reaching $156.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,142. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $158.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

