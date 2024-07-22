Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.29 and last traded at $131.28. Approximately 738,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,500,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $244,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

