SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $72.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.69.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Citigroup cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $269.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

