Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,577 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Solo Brands worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Solo Brands by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $13,159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 33,638 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DTC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 253,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $85.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $101,590.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,590.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $97,140.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 52,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $101,590.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,590.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solo Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.