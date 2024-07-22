Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,704. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,067,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,396 shares of company stock worth $9,863,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2,718.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

