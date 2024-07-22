Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

SFST stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,963 shares of company stock worth $110,306. 7.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 181.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

