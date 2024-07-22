Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.61.

SDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.90 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$4.59. The company has a market cap of C$675.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a net margin of 154.30% and a return on equity of 58.05%. The business had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3500432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

