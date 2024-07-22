SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $71,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.26. 153,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,216. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $134.47. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.39.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

