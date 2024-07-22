Spell Token (SPELL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.94 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $99.82 million and approximately $18.94 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,015,802,137 tokens. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

