Starwood Property Trust’s (STWD) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STWD. Raymond James cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD opened at $20.27 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,447,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,997,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,237,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,276,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 836.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 437,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 391,087 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

