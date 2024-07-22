Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $170.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $137.49 on Thursday. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.0% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 227,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 189.2% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.