StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp comprises 0.0% of American Express Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Express Co owned 2.74% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

