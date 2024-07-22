StockNews.com Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sapiens International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sapiens International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

