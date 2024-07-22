StockNews.com Lowers Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Report on SPNS
Sapiens International Trading Up 2.1 %
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sapiens International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sapiens International
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sapiens International
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.