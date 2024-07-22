StockNews.com Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

World Acceptance Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average of $131.49. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $94.57 and a fifty-two week high of $160.07.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 18.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

World Acceptance Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

