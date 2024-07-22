STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $89.46 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. STP has a market cap of $89.46 million and $4.92 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,389.29 or 0.99916630 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000899 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00071805 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0467132 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $6,089,480.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

