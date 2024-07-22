Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $379.00

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.90), with a volume of 52407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376.16 ($4.87).
The firm has a market capitalization of £181.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 364.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.70.
Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.
