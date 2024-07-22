Streakk (STKK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $69,314.38

Streakk (STKK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $69,314.38 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00686125 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

