Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of SURRY stock remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Sun Art Retail Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.91.
Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile
