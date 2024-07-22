Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Sun Art Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of SURRY stock remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Sun Art Retail Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Get Sun Art Retail Group alerts:

Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. The company provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.