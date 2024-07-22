Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $771.37 and last traded at $776.62. 1,984,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 8,352,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $796.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $850.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $808.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

