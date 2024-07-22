S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.36. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.27.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.