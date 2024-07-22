Swipe Price Hits $0.26 (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Swipe has a market capitalization of $160.19 million and $17.52 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swipe has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 611,228,635 coins and its circulating supply is 611,226,692 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

