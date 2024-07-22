Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 4.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $11.98. 915,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,998,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TALO

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 375,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.