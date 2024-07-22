TD Cowen Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $103.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $90.33 on Friday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.94.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.