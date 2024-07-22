TD Cowen Trims Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price to $20.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,588 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,809,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $21,278,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $13,877,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

