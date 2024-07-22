TD Securities Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$80.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.78.

Cameco Trading Up 1.7 %

CCO traded up C$1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$65.11. 368,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,949. Cameco has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 120.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.90.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cameco

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total value of C$3,558,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total value of C$742,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total transaction of C$3,558,000.00. Insiders have sold 204,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,885 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

