Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

TDY stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $397.74. The stock had a trading volume of 200,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

