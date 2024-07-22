Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 4.6% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 1,961,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,174,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,775,000. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,757,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

