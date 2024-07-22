Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.03.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100,856,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,681,828. The company has a market capitalization of $802.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

