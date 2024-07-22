The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $277.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.19.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.