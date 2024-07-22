TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 211 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 405.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 38,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.94.

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.28. 248,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

