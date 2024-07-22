TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $8,952,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 222,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,919 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.50.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $68.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,641. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $75.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

