TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 13,889 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snap by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock worth $19,949,967. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

SNAP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,048,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,331,270. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

