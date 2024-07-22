TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Waters were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAT. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.20.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,180. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.87. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $367.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

