TIAA Trust National Association Buys Shares of 574 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $423.76. The company had a trading volume of 78,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,473. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $285.02 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $417.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.07.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

