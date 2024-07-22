TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.13. The company had a trading volume of 256,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,677. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $106.45 and a one year high of $146.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.66.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.